KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WJW) – A young boy was taken to the hospital after getting entangled and hanging by his neck from a rope ladder at an indoor amusement park in Pennsylvania last week.

As reported by Fox News, the 8-year-old was visiting Thrillz Park in King of Prussia with his family Saturday afternoon when he got caught in the rope ladder.

He became unresponsive briefly before employees jumped in to help the boy and first responders with Upper Merion Township were called to the facility, Fox News reports.

The child was once again responsive by the time first responders got there, but reports say he was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Investigators say the incident was an accident.

In a statement to FOX 29 in Philadelphia, the owner of Thrillz Park said the boy is recovering and commended everyone who helped out in this situation.

“We are told by police that the boy is okay and the injury is not serious,” the statement said, in part. “Our thoughts are with the family and we will be contacting them soon.”