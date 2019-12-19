8-year-old rakes in $26M on YouTube

(CNN) – According to Forbes, the highest earning YouTuber raked in 26 million dollars this year — and he’s only 8 years old!

Ryan Kaji has amassed almost 23 million subscribers on the “Ryan’s World” channel.

He started unboxing toys on camera when he was just 3 years old!

He’s expanded his content since then to include experiments and educational topics, and he’s grown into a media empire.

Ryan has contracts with both Nickelodeon and Hulu.

According to Variety, his production company employs 28 people.

The next biggest earner on YouTube trails him by six million dollars.

Ryan didn’t get where he is overnight — he also topped the list of YouTube earners last year.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.