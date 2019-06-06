8-year-old Ohio boy on unicorn-shaped float rescued at sea
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — A volunteer water rescue team saved an 8-year-old boy who floated away from the North Carolina coast on a raft shaped like a unicorn.
News outlets report that the Ohio boy was at the beach on Oak Island on Monday when a gust of wind blew the raft nearly half a mile out to sea. Volunteers with Oak Island Water Rescue say the unicorn float acted as a sail, which caused it to move too fast for the boy to stop.
Rescue crews say family members called 911 and the team used a raft to reach the boy and bring him back to shore.
WWAY-TV reports other floats blew out to sea several times last year, but this was the first time a child was still on board.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Tornado relief distribution center offers supplies to victims
They provide: bathroom supplies, cleaning supplies, clothes, food, shoes, toiletries, water, and other supplies, daily.Read More »
-
Brookville HS racing to complete repairs after EF-4 tornado
Inside the building was a clear picture of how devastating that storm was. The roof was torn off leaving wires and insulation exposed.Read More »
-
Montgomery Co. acquires funds to aid workers dislocated by tornadoes
Most of the funds will go toward a Mobile Career Resource Center, which will be equipped with 20 computer stations to support the County's workforce-related needs. The Community and Economic Development Department is working on a survey of businesses affected to determine the mobile response strategy. Also included is $150,000 to pay for training for people who have lost work because of the storms.Read More »
-
Miami Co. EMA volunteers to assess storm-affected areas
The canvassing will take place from 8 am until 1 pm on June 8. Officials will also be providing information, fact sheets, and resources to aid in recovery efforts.Read More »
-
Dayton Area Tornado Victims: How to find help
The Red Cross has set up three staging areas for tornado victims to file casework to get financial assistance.Read More »