Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now

8 Louisiana officers indicted in excessive force case

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:
District attorney says dashcam footage revealed excessive use of force by Shreveport officers that resulted in both men being injured even though neither were resisting.

District attorney says dashcam footage revealed excessive use of force by Shreveport officers that resulted in both men being injured even though neither were resisting.

(KTAL)  Eight Louisiana police officers have been indicted on charges of “malfeasance in office” over allegations of excessive force during a January traffic stop.

Prosecutors say the incident began when Shreveport officers attempted to stop a truck for a seatbelt violation.

The driver initially refused to stop and during a brief chase cocaine, ecstasy and a gun were thrown out of the vehicle’s window before they eventually stopped to surrender.

The Caddo Parish district attorney’s office said dashcam revealed excessive use of force that resulted in both men being injured even though neither were resisting, resulting in the district attorney’s decision to dismiss all of the charges against them.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2AmDPjV

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS