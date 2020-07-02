8 Louisiana officers indicted in excessive force case

District attorney says dashcam footage revealed excessive use of force by Shreveport officers that resulted in both men being injured even though neither were resisting.

(KTAL) Eight Louisiana police officers have been indicted on charges of “malfeasance in office” over allegations of excessive force during a January traffic stop.

Prosecutors say the incident began when Shreveport officers attempted to stop a truck for a seatbelt violation.

The driver initially refused to stop and during a brief chase cocaine, ecstasy and a gun were thrown out of the vehicle’s window before they eventually stopped to surrender.

The Caddo Parish district attorney’s office said dashcam revealed excessive use of force that resulted in both men being injured even though neither were resisting, resulting in the district attorney’s decision to dismiss all of the charges against them.

