75 styles of hummus recalled for listeria risk

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Jan. 20, 2017, file photo shows roasted carrot hummus with crudite and pita chips at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York. In an experiment at a Stanford University cafeteria, researchers got more diners to choose vegetables by using fancy-sounding names instead of using labels like low-fat, reduced-sodium or sugar-free. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several brands of hummus are being voluntarily recalled due to a risk of listeria.

The recall includes 75 styles of the popular dip across 11 brands sold nationwide.

No illnesses have yet been reported, but if you purchased one of the products listed below with these “Use By” dates, you are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.


BRAND NAME		PRODUCT NAMEUNIT SIZEUPCUSE BYPACKAGE DESCRIPTION
Bucee’sGarlic Hummus with Pretzels 4.1 oz.85015700031208/01/19;
08/03/19;
08/11/19;
08/18/19		Plastic tub with clear lid.
Bucee’sTexas Spicy Hummus w/ Pretzels4.1 oz.85015700302308/02/19;
08/18/19		Plastic tub with clear lid.
Fresh ThymeOriginal Hummus with Pretzels4.1 oz.41330 11210 08/05/19Plastic tub with clear lid.
Harris TeeterFresh Foods Market Garlic Hummus10 oz.07203602702308/13/19;
08/16/19;
08/26/19;
08/28/19		Plastic tub with clear lid.
Harris TeeterFresh Foods Market Olive Hummus10 oz.07203695206608/13/19;
08/15/19; 08/16/19		Plastic tub with clear lid.
Harris TeeterFresh Foods Market Pine Nut Hummus10 oz.07203602705408/13/19;
08/15/19;
08/16/19;
08/26/19		Plastic tub with clear lid.
Harris TeeterFresh Foods Market Roasted Red Pepper Hummus10 oz.07203602703008/13/19; 08/15/19;
08/26/19		Plastic tub with clear lid.
Harris TeeterFresh Foods Market Roasted Red Pepper Hummus17 oz.07203695864808/15/19;
08/26/19		Plastic tub with clear lid.
Harris TeeterFresh Foods Market Spicy Hummus10 oz.07203695044408/13/19;
08/15/19		Plastic tub with clear lid.
Harris TeeterFresh Foods Market Traditional
Hummus		10 oz.07203602701608/05/19;
08/13/19;
08/15/19;
08/26/19;
09/03/19		Plastic tub with clear lid.
Harris TeeterFresh Foods Market Traditional
Hummus		17 oz.07203695976808/13/19; 08/16/19;
08/26/19		Plastic tub with clear lid.
Hummus HummusOriginal Hummus6 oz.85135100755808/12/19Plastic tub with clear lid.
Hummus HummusOriginal Hummus 10 oz.85135100768808/02/19;
08/24/19		Plastic tub with clear lid.
Hummus HummusRoasted Garlic Hummus 10 oz.85135100769508/02/19;
08/04/19;
08/10/19;
08/17/19;
08/24/19		Plastic tub with clear lid.
Hummus HummusRoasted Red Pepper Hummus10 oz.85135100770108/04/19;
08/10/19;
08/16/19;
08/24/19		Plastic tub with clear lid.
Hummus HummusRoasted Red Pepper Hummus 6 oz.85135100756508/12/19Plastic tub with clear lid.
LantanaBeet Hummus10 oz.1085543200436508/21/19;
08/22/19; 08/24/19		Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
LantanaBlack Bean Hummus2 pack of 10 oz.1085543200413608/10/19Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
LantanaBlack Bean Hummus10 oz.2089686300173508/08/19;
08/10/19;
08/19/19;
08/25/19;
09/02/19		Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
LantanaBuffalo Hummus10 oz.85543200415307/30/19;
07/31/19;
08/07/19;
08/13/19;
08/19/19		Plastic tub with multicolored lid.
LantanaCarrot Sriracha Hummus10 oz.1085543200426608/09/19;
08/17/19;
08/18/19;
08/23/19;
08/29/19		Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
LantanaCauliflower Hummus10 oz.1085543200488408/09/19;
08/17/19;
08/22/19;
08/29/19		Plastic tub with multicolored lid.
LantanaEdamame Hummus10 oz. 2089686300140707/31/19;
08/01/19;
08/09/19;
08/12/19;
08/13/19;
08/14/19;
08/19/19;
08/20/19		Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
LantanaExtra Spicy 3 Pepper Hummus10 oz.1085543200468608/21/19;
08/24/19		Plastic tub with multicolored lid.
LantanaRoasted Garlic Hummus2 pack of 10 oz.1085543200414307/30/19Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
LantanaRoasted Garlic Hummus10 oz. 2089686300142107/30/19;
08/06/19;
08/11/19;
08/15/19;
08/17/19;
08/19/19		Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
LantanaWhite Bean Hummus – Singles4 pack of 2 oz.1085543200450108/21/19Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film.
LantanaWhite Bean Hummus10 oz.2089686300143807/28/19;
07/30/19;
08/05/19;
08/12/19;
08/17/19;
08/19/19;
08/21/19		Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
Lantana Carrot Hummus – Singles4 pack of 2 oz.1085543200449508/30/19Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film.
Lantana Edamame Hummus – Singles4 pack of 2 oz.1085543200451808/09/19;
08/21/19		Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film.
Lantana Hatch Chile Hummus10 oz.108554320048607/30/19;
08/01/19;
08/06/19;
08/12/19;
08/19/19		Plastic tub with multicolored lid.
Lantana Spicy Yellow Lentil Hummus10 oz.2089686300141407/28/19;
08/08/9;
08/09/19;
08/18/19;
08/19/19;
08/22/19;
08/29/19;
08/30/19		Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid.
LidlHummus Quartet16 oz.433403578271308/10/19;
08/12/19;
08/29/19		Plastic tub with clear lid.
Pita PalHummus Variety Pack16 oz.85157000390407/27/19;
08/02/19;
08/12/19;
08/16/19;
08/23/19		Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
Pita PalMezza Sundried Tomato Hummus 11 oz. 85135100733608/05/19Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
Pita PalOlive Hummus10 oz.85015700065708/02/19;
08/10/19;
08/17/19;
08/24/19		Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
Pita PalOrganic Basil Sun Dried Tomato Hummus10 oz. 85157000333107/21/19Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
Pita PalOrganic Hummus Variety Pack16 oz.85157000354607/21/19;
07/29/19		Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
Pita PalOrganic Roasted Garlic Hummus 10 oz. 85157000350807/21/19;
07/29/19		Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
Pita PalOrganic Spicy Roasted Red Pepper Hummus32 oz.85015700002207/22/19Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
Pita PalOriginal Hummus 5 lbs. 85015700025 107/28/19;
08/08/19;
08/11/19;
08/17/19;
12/10/19; 12/15/19		White plastic tub with white lid.
Pita PalRoasted Garlic Hummus10 oz.85015700067108/02/19;
08/10/19;
08/11/19;
08/17/19;
08/24/19		Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
Pita PalRoasted Red Pepper Hummus 5 lbs. 85015700023707/28/19;
08/10/19;
08/17/19;
12/09/19		White plastic tub with white lid.
Pita PalRoasted Red Pepper Hummus 10 oz.85015700066408/05/19;
08/10/19;
08/16/19;
08/24/19		Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
Pita PalRoasted Red Pepper Hummus 32 oz.85015700002208/05/19;
08/10/19;
08/16/19;
08/17/19;
08/24/19		Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
Pita PalSpicy Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 10 oz.85015700082408/05/19;
08/10/19;
08/11/19;
08/17/19; 		Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
Pita Pal Basil Sundried Tomato Hummus10 oz. 85015700069508/17/19Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
Pita Pal Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus5 lbs. 85015700098508/11/19White plastic tub with white lid.
Pita Pal Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus 10 oz. 85157000363808/02/19;
08/10/19;
08/11/19;
08/17/19;
08/24/19		Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
Pita Pal Edamame Dip with Sesame
Stick		6 pack of 3.5 oz.85135100709108/11/19Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film.
Pita Pal Garden Vegetable Hummus 5 lbs. 85135100787908/05/19White plastic tub with white lid.
Pita Pal Mezza 4 Bean Hummus11 oz. 85135100731208/05/19Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
Pita Pal Organic Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus 10 oz.85157000334807/21/19Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
Pita Pal Organic Original Hummus 17 oz.85157000305807/21/19;
0729/19		Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
Pita Pal Organic Original Hummus 10 oz. 85157000331707/21/19;
07/29/19		Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
Pita Pal Organic Roasted Garlic Hummus 17 oz. 85157000308907/21/19;
07/29/19		Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
Pita Pal Organic Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 17 oz. 85157000309607/21/19;
07/29/19		Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
Pita Pal Original Hummus 10 oz. 85015700068807/28/19;
08/02/19;
08/24/19		Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
Pita Pal Original Hummus  32 oz.85157000343008/05/19;
08/10/19;
08/17/19;
08/24/19		Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
Pita Pal Original Hummus Singles2 oz. 85157000393508/19/19Plastic tub with clear film covering.
Pita Pal Original Hummus To Go Pack4 pack of 2 oz.85157000374 408/19/19Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film.
Pita Pal Original Hummus with Pretzels4.1 oz.85157000377 507/27/19;
08/01/19;
08/17/19;
08/17/19		Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
Pita Pal Roasted Garlic Hummus5 lbs. 85015700097 808/11/19White plastic tub with white lid.
Pita Pal Roasted Red Pepper Hummus with Pretzels4.1 oz.85157000336207/31/19Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
Pita Pal Sesame Pine Nut Hummus10 oz. 85015700083107/28/19;
08/02/19; 08/11/19; 08/17/19;
08/24/19		Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
Pita Pal Texas Spicy Hummus  10 oz. 85157000361408/17/19Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim.
Reasor’sCilantro Jalapeno Hummus10 oz.78767 00085 08/02/19;
08/17/19		Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim.
Reasor’sHummus Variety Pack16 oz.7876700081608/04/19;
08/17/19		Plastic tub with clear lid.
Reasor’sOriginal Hummus10 oz. 07876700067 008/02/19;
08/16/19		Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim.
Reasor’sOriginal Hummus with Pretzel4.1 oz.78767 0007908/03/19Plastic tub with clear lid.
Reasor’sPine Nut & Sesame Hummus10 oz. 78767 0007008/17/19Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim.
Reasor’sRoasted Garlic Hummus10 oz. 78767 0006808/02/19;
08/17/19		Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim.
Reasor’sRoasted Garlic Hummus with Pretzel4.1 oz.78767 0008008/03/19Plastic tub with clear lid.
Reasor’sRoasted Red Pepper Hummus  10 oz. 78767 0006908/06/19;
08/16/19		Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim.
Reasor’sSpiced-Up Hummus10 oz. 78767 0007108/05/19;
08/17/19		Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim.
Reasor’sSun-Dried Tomato Basil Hummus10 oz. 78767 00072 08/17/19Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim.
Roundy’sGarlic Hummus  10 oz. 01115099515308/26/19Plastic Tub with Lid
Roundy’sRoasted Red Pepper Hummus10 oz.01115099516008/16/19;
08/26/19		Plastic tub with clear lid.
Roundy’sTraditional Hummus 10 oz.01115099514608/15/19;
08/26/19;
09/03/19		Plastic Tub with Lid
SchnucksCilantro Jalapeno Hummus8 oz. 4131809238708/05/19;
08/18/19		Plastic tub with clear lid.
SchnucksGarden Vegetable Hummus 8 oz.4131809239408/05/19;
08/18/19		Plastic tub with clear lid.
SchnucksRoasted Garlic Hummus 8 oz.4131809237008/05/19;
08/18/19		Plastic tub with clear lid.
SchnucksRoasted Red Pepper Hummus 8 oz. 4131809236308/05/19;
08/12/19;
08/18/19		Plastic tub with clear lid.
SchnucksTraditional Hummus8 oz.4131809235608/05/19;
08/12/19		Plastic tub with clear lid.
7-SelectChipotle Garlic Hummus w/ Pretzels4.1 oz.5254859528911/28/19;
12/01/19		Plastic tub with clear lid.
7-SelectClassic Hummus w/ Pretzel4.1 oz.5254859527211/25/19;
12/01/19; 12/17/19 
96171		Plastic tub with clear lid.
7-SelectRoasted Red Pepper Hummus with Pretzels4.1 oz.5254861303711/26/19;
12/01/19;
12/18/19		Plastic tub with clear lid.

Anyone with questions should call 832-803-9295 or email products@pitapal.com.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS