75 styles of hummus recalled for listeria risk

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several brands of hummus are being voluntarily recalled due to a risk of listeria.

The recall includes 75 styles of the popular dip across 11 brands sold nationwide.

No illnesses have yet been reported, but if you purchased one of the products listed below with these “Use By” dates, you are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.



BRAND NAME PRODUCT NAME UNIT SIZE UPC USE BY PACKAGE DESCRIPTION Bucee’s Garlic Hummus with Pretzels 4.1 oz. 850157000312 08/01/19;

08/03/19;

08/11/19;

08/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Bucee’s Texas Spicy Hummus w/ Pretzels 4.1 oz. 850157003023 08/02/19;

08/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Fresh Thyme Original Hummus with Pretzels 4.1 oz. 41330 11210 08/05/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Garlic Hummus 10 oz. 072036027023 08/13/19;

08/16/19;

08/26/19;

08/28/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Olive Hummus 10 oz. 072036952066 08/13/19;

08/15/19; 08/16/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Pine Nut Hummus 10 oz. 072036027054 08/13/19;

08/15/19;

08/16/19;

08/26/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 10 oz. 072036027030 08/13/19; 08/15/19;

08/26/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 17 oz. 072036958648 08/15/19;

08/26/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Spicy Hummus 10 oz. 072036950444 08/13/19;

08/15/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Traditional

Hummus 10 oz. 072036027016 08/05/19;

08/13/19;

08/15/19;

08/26/19;

09/03/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Harris Teeter Fresh Foods Market Traditional

Hummus 17 oz. 072036959768 08/13/19; 08/16/19;

08/26/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Hummus Hummus Original Hummus 6 oz. 851351007558 08/12/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Hummus Hummus Original Hummus 10 oz. 851351007688 08/02/19;

08/24/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Hummus Hummus Roasted Garlic Hummus 10 oz. 851351007695 08/02/19;

08/04/19;

08/10/19;

08/17/19;

08/24/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Hummus Hummus Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 10 oz. 851351007701 08/04/19;

08/10/19;

08/16/19;

08/24/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Hummus Hummus Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 6 oz. 851351007565 08/12/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Lantana Beet Hummus 10 oz. 10855432004365 08/21/19;

08/22/19; 08/24/19 Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid. Lantana Black Bean Hummus 2 pack of 10 oz. 10855432004136 08/10/19 Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid. Lantana Black Bean Hummus 10 oz. 20896863001735 08/08/19;

08/10/19;

08/19/19;

08/25/19;

09/02/19 Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid. Lantana Buffalo Hummus 10 oz. 855432004153 07/30/19;

07/31/19;

08/07/19;

08/13/19;

08/19/19 Plastic tub with multicolored lid. Lantana Carrot Sriracha Hummus 10 oz. 10855432004266 08/09/19;

08/17/19;

08/18/19;

08/23/19;

08/29/19 Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid. Lantana Cauliflower Hummus 10 oz. 10855432004884 08/09/19;

08/17/19;

08/22/19;

08/29/19 Plastic tub with multicolored lid. Lantana Edamame Hummus 10 oz. 20896863001407 07/31/19;

08/01/19;

08/09/19;

08/12/19;

08/13/19;

08/14/19;

08/19/19;

08/20/19 Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid. Lantana Extra Spicy 3 Pepper Hummus 10 oz. 10855432004686 08/21/19;

08/24/19 Plastic tub with multicolored lid. Lantana Roasted Garlic Hummus 2 pack of 10 oz. 10855432004143 07/30/19 Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid. Lantana Roasted Garlic Hummus 10 oz. 20896863001421 07/30/19;

08/06/19;

08/11/19;

08/15/19;

08/17/19;

08/19/19 Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid. Lantana White Bean Hummus – Singles 4 pack of 2 oz. 10855432004501 08/21/19 Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film. Lantana White Bean Hummus 10 oz. 20896863001438 07/28/19;

07/30/19;

08/05/19;

08/12/19;

08/17/19;

08/19/19;

08/21/19 Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid. Lantana Carrot Hummus – Singles 4 pack of 2 oz. 10855432004495 08/30/19 Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film. Lantana Edamame Hummus – Singles 4 pack of 2 oz. 10855432004518 08/09/19;

08/21/19 Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film. Lantana Hatch Chile Hummus 10 oz. 10855432004860 7/30/19;

08/01/19;

08/06/19;

08/12/19;

08/19/19 Plastic tub with multicolored lid. Lantana Spicy Yellow Lentil Hummus 10 oz. 20896863001414 07/28/19;

08/08/9;

08/09/19;

08/18/19;

08/19/19;

08/22/19;

08/29/19;

08/30/19 Shrink wrapped plastic tubs with multi-colored lid. Lidl Hummus Quartet 16 oz. 4334035782713 08/10/19;

08/12/19;

08/29/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Pita Pal Hummus Variety Pack 16 oz. 851570003904 07/27/19;

08/02/19;

08/12/19;

08/16/19;

08/23/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Mezza Sundried Tomato Hummus 11 oz. 851351007336 08/05/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Olive Hummus 10 oz. 850157000657 08/02/19;

08/10/19;

08/17/19;

08/24/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Organic Basil Sun Dried Tomato Hummus 10 oz. 851570003331 07/21/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Organic Hummus Variety Pack 16 oz. 851570003546 07/21/19;

07/29/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Organic Roasted Garlic Hummus 10 oz. 851570003508 07/21/19;

07/29/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Organic Spicy Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 32 oz. 850157000022 07/22/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Original Hummus 5 lbs. 85015700025 1 07/28/19;

08/08/19;

08/11/19;

08/17/19;

12/10/19; 12/15/19 White plastic tub with white lid. Pita Pal Roasted Garlic Hummus 10 oz. 850157000671 08/02/19;

08/10/19;

08/11/19;

08/17/19;

08/24/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 5 lbs. 850157000237 07/28/19;

08/10/19;

08/17/19;

12/09/19 White plastic tub with white lid. Pita Pal Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 10 oz. 850157000664 08/05/19;

08/10/19;

08/16/19;

08/24/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 32 oz. 850157000022 08/05/19;

08/10/19;

08/16/19;

08/17/19;

08/24/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Spicy Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 10 oz. 850157000824 08/05/19;

08/10/19;

08/11/19;

08/17/19; Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Basil Sundried Tomato Hummus 10 oz. 850157000695 08/17/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus 5 lbs. 850157000985 08/11/19 White plastic tub with white lid. Pita Pal Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus 10 oz. 851570003638 08/02/19;

08/10/19;

08/11/19;

08/17/19;

08/24/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Edamame Dip with Sesame

Stick 6 pack of 3.5 oz. 851351007091 08/11/19 Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film. Pita Pal Garden Vegetable Hummus 5 lbs. 851351007879 08/05/19 White plastic tub with white lid. Pita Pal Mezza 4 Bean Hummus 11 oz. 851351007312 08/05/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Organic Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus 10 oz. 851570003348 07/21/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Organic Original Hummus 17 oz. 851570003058 07/21/19;

0729/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Organic Original Hummus 10 oz. 851570003317 07/21/19;

07/29/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Organic Roasted Garlic Hummus 17 oz. 851570003089 07/21/19;

07/29/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Organic Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 17 oz. 851570003096 07/21/19;

07/29/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Original Hummus 10 oz. 850157000688 07/28/19;

08/02/19;

08/24/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Original Hummus 32 oz. 851570003430 08/05/19;

08/10/19;

08/17/19;

08/24/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Original Hummus Singles 2 oz. 851570003935 08/19/19 Plastic tub with clear film covering. Pita Pal Original Hummus To Go Pack 4 pack of 2 oz. 85157000374 4 08/19/19 Folding carton with plastic cups with clear film. Pita Pal Original Hummus with Pretzels 4.1 oz. 85157000377 5 07/27/19;

08/01/19;

08/17/19;

08/17/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Roasted Garlic Hummus 5 lbs. 85015700097 8 08/11/19 White plastic tub with white lid. Pita Pal Roasted Red Pepper Hummus with Pretzels 4.1 oz. 851570003362 07/31/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Sesame Pine Nut Hummus 10 oz. 850157000831 07/28/19;

08/02/19; 08/11/19; 08/17/19;

08/24/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Pita Pal Texas Spicy Hummus 10 oz. 851570003614 08/17/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with green rim. Reasor’s Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus 10 oz. 78767 00085 08/02/19;

08/17/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim. Reasor’s Hummus Variety Pack 16 oz. 78767000816 08/04/19;

08/17/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Reasor’s Original Hummus 10 oz. 07876700067 0 08/02/19;

08/16/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim. Reasor’s Original Hummus with Pretzel 4.1 oz. 78767 00079 08/03/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Reasor’s Pine Nut & Sesame Hummus 10 oz. 78767 00070 08/17/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim. Reasor’s Roasted Garlic Hummus 10 oz. 78767 00068 08/02/19;

08/17/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim. Reasor’s Roasted Garlic Hummus with Pretzel 4.1 oz. 78767 00080 08/03/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Reasor’s Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 10 oz. 78767 00069 08/06/19;

08/16/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim. Reasor’s Spiced-Up Hummus 10 oz. 78767 00071 08/05/19;

08/17/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim. Reasor’s Sun-Dried Tomato Basil Hummus 10 oz. 78767 00072 08/17/19 Plastic tub with clear lid with black rim. Roundy’s Garlic Hummus 10 oz. 011150995153 08/26/19 Plastic Tub with Lid Roundy’s Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 10 oz. 011150995160 08/16/19;

08/26/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Roundy’s Traditional Hummus 10 oz. 011150995146 08/15/19;

08/26/19;

09/03/19 Plastic Tub with Lid Schnucks Cilantro Jalapeno Hummus 8 oz. 41318092387 08/05/19;

08/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Schnucks Garden Vegetable Hummus 8 oz. 41318092394 08/05/19;

08/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Schnucks Roasted Garlic Hummus 8 oz. 41318092370 08/05/19;

08/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Schnucks Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 8 oz. 41318092363 08/05/19;

08/12/19;

08/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. Schnucks Traditional Hummus 8 oz. 41318092356 08/05/19;

08/12/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. 7-Select Chipotle Garlic Hummus w/ Pretzels 4.1 oz. 52548595289 11/28/19;

12/01/19 Plastic tub with clear lid. 7-Select Classic Hummus w/ Pretzel 4.1 oz. 52548595272 11/25/19;

12/01/19; 12/17/19

96171 Plastic tub with clear lid. 7-Select Roasted Red Pepper Hummus with Pretzels 4.1 oz. 52548613037 11/26/19;

12/01/19;

12/18/19 Plastic tub with clear lid.

Anyone with questions should call 832-803-9295 or email products@pitapal.com.

