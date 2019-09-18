74-year-old woman among 3 people who allegedly killed a man

Breaking News
Plane crashes at Madison County airport
Laundromat Fatal Shooting

This combination of September 2019 booking photos provided by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office shows Eudean McMillan, left, and Darryl Parker. The pair are among three people who allegedly took turns shooting a man to death inside a Trenton, N.J. laundromat on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. (Mercer County Prosecutors Office via AP)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A 74-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy are among three people who allegedly took turns shooting a man to death inside a New Jersey laundromat.

Mercer County prosecutors say 74-year-old Eudean McMillan, 37-year-old Darryl Parker and the 15-year-old have been charged in the slaying of 21-year-old Geovahnie FanFan in Trenton on Monday.

Authorities say the confrontation began after a group of people attacked Parker near the laundromat.

They say surveillance footage shows McMillan, known as “Mama Dean,” leaving the laundromat before the beating. She then returned with a handgun she used to shoot at attackers.

Parker and the 15-year-old then allegedly took turns firing at FanFan before all three fled the scene.

A 16-year-old boy was also injured.

It’s unknown if any of the suspects has retained an attorney.

