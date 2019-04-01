7 of 15 teachers pregnant at Kansas elementary school

(KSNW) An elementary school in Goddard, Kansas is experiencing a baby boom.

Seven of the 15 classroom teachers at Oak Street Elementary School are expecting. One of the women is pregnant with twins.

If all goes as planned, the school will welcome eight babies into the world in 2019. Three of them are girls. One is a boy. The other teachers are still waiting to find out the gender of their babies.

The women's due dates range from late March to early October.

The principal said she already has long-term substitutes to fill the positions while the women are on maternity leave. She jokingly added it might be a good investment to add a nursery at the school.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.