7-Eleven plays piercing sound targeting homeless

(KGW) An Oregon convenience store has come up with a unique way to rid its property of homeless people.

The 7-Eleven in downtown Portland is a popular spot for loiterers.

The problem has become so bad that the store has installed a small box that emits a high-pitch tone.

It is unclear how long the sound has been playing, but the idea is to clear out the homeless that congregate at the store entrance.

The owners of the building, Standard Insurance Company, released a statement to NBC affiliate KGW, in response to criticism surrounding the tactic.

"Our goal is to protect the safety of our employees, tenants and guests in a location that has been consistently plagued by public drug use and menacing behavior," said company spokesman Bob Speltz. "The sound is a safe tool to help address the problems that have persisted at this location."