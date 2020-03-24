Closings
7-Eleven and Papa John's both hiring 20,000 people

by: Ronnie Das

Looking for a convenient job? 7 Eleven is hiring over 20,000 new store employees throughout the country to meet the increase in demand for its products and services during the Coronavirus pandemic.

7-Eleven is committed to cleanliness, and hiring for these roles will not only help reinforce that fact by ensuring stores stay sanitized, but will also provide necessary products, services and job opportunities to American citizens in need.

Need more bread? Papa John’s is also looking for new hires to meet the increased demand brought on by the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

The pizza chain is hiring up to 20,000 workers “immediately,” the Lousiville-based company announced Monday.

For anyone looking for immediate ways to earn an income, we’re making it quick and simple to apply, interview and be hired at Papa John’s

Papa John’s chief people and diversity officer Marvin Boakye
