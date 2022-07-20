(WJW) – The Mega Millions jackpot has hit a staggering jackpot after no one claimed it Tuesday night.

The winning numbers were 02-31-32-37-70 and the Mega Ball was 25. The next drawing is Friday night at 11 p.m.

There were 4 $1 million winners, but none in Ohio. They were in Arizona, California, North Carolina and New Hampshire.

This is only the 5th time in the 20-year history of Mega Millions that the jackpot has climbed past $600 million. It is currently the 5th largest jackpot in the game.

The jackpot hasn’t been won since April 19.