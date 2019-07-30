6-year-old uses lemonade money to take Mom on date after Dad dies

DENVER (KDVR/CNN/WDTN) – Just weeks after his father passed away, a 6-year-old Colorado boy upheld his vow to his Dad to take care of his Mom.

Brady Campbell’s father, Brandon, died after a battle against stage IV colon cancer. Before Brandon died, however, he and Brady came up with the idea of a lemonade stand.

“To take my Mom on a date,” Brady said. “Because I didn’t have enough money and I wanted to pay. So I did it.”

The day after his father passed away, Brady followed through on the promise to take care of his Mom.

“Brady is a very sweet soul,” Amanda Campbell, Brady’s mother, said. “He’s always looking out for somebody else and I think he really learned that from his Dad.”

First, it was just a few neighbors becoming customers. But once a Denver police officer got word, he put out a radio call to other first responders. Before Brady knew it, fire trucks and police cruisers started rolling up.”

Brady and his stand raised $240 that day.

“It really lifted our spirits and it made Brady so happy,” Amanda said.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to raise even more money for Brady, his mom, and for cancer research.

This they say, is the ultimate ‘When life gives you lemons” story, and Brady is making the most of it.

“It’s pretty special and I know Brandon would be very, very proud.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.