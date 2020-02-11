6-year-old completes 1,000 acts of kindness

(WNDU) A Michigan 6-year-old is making kindness her mission.

Liliana Hake has already completed more than 1,000 acts of kindness, and she’s not stopping anytime soon.

“I love spreading kindness,” she said. “I love seeing people smile. There’s so many things you can do.”

She’s not only the USA National Miss Michigan Junior Princess, she’s also one of the kindest people you’ll ever meet. Liliana decided she wanted to spread kindness throughout the world, one act at a time.

One of her biggest acts of kindness so far was designing a coloring book called the lily pad that she delivers to sick children at Lakeland Hospital.