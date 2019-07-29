6-year-old boy among three killed in California mass shooting

GILROY, Calif. (WDTN/CNN/NBC Bay Area) – A 6-year-old boy was among those who were killed in the mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California Sunday evening.

Stephen Romero was one of the three killed when a gunman opened fire on the festival. His family says he was a happy kid.

Romero’s mother was shot in the hand and stomach, but is expected to survive. Romero’s grandmother was also shot. There is no word on her condition.

At least 11 people were hurt in Sunday’s shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, about 30 miles east of San Jose.

Police in Gilroy believe the shooter snuck into the festival by cutting through a fence.

Officers say they shot and killed the gunman less than a minute into the attack.

Investigators are also looking for a possible second suspect.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.