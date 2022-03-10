PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 6-month-old boy was found barely alive in an Oregon hotel room by a social services worker this week after his mother overdosed days prior, police said.

In a release Wednesday, authorities said officers responded to a Quality Inn in Springfield on Monday around 7 p.m. to help with the welfare check. Officers found the child strapped to a stroller car seat and “virtually unresponsive,” according to authorities.

The boy was taken to a Portland hospital for “life-saving treatment,” police said. He was reportedly suffering from severe dehydration, malnourishment and severe diaper rash.

The boy’s mother, identified only as a 28-year-old woman, was found dead in the hotel room as well from an apparent overdose. Officers found heroin in the room, according to authorities.

Based on their initial investigation, authorities said the mother overdosed in the room about four days prior to the after-hours welfare check by the Department of Human Services employee, who has been credited with saving the child’s life.

Since then, the child’s condition has improved “dramatically” and he was in the process of being discharged from the hospital, authorities said.