6.3 earthquake hits off Oregon coast

by: Tristi Rodriguez

Posted: / Updated:

BANDON, Ore. (KRON) — A 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Oregon Thursday morning, according to U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit at 8:08 a.m. west of Bandon, a city about 200 miles south of Salem.

The quake had a depth of around 7.4 miles, according to USGS.

It was originally recorded as a 6.4 but was later downgraded by USGS.

A tsunami is not expected.

Light shaking was felt as far south as Northern California.

No injuries or damage was reported following the earthquake.

No further details are available at this time.

