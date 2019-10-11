5th grade football team collects board games for cancer victim

BONNEVILLE, Id. (KIFI/CNN) – A group of fifth grade football players in Idaho paid tribute to a child who died after a battle with brain cancer.

The two “Grid Kid” teams in Bonneville County set aside competition to join forces and remember Han Wheeler, who died this past February after being diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer in 2018.

The football players wore yellow socks during their game last weekend to raise awareness about childhood cancer. They also collected new, unopened board games which will be donated to Primary Children’s Hospital and the new Ronald McDonald House in Idaho Falls.

Han loved to play board games.

The team also raised money through concession sales which will be given to the Wheeler family.

