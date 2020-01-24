5G access expected to grow

(CNN) – Tech experts say 5G phones and networks will increasingly become more accessible to everyone this year.

So, how fast is 5G? Experts say it’s internet speed that’s up to 100 times faster than 4G.

Here’s how it works: Much of 5G network will travel over super high frequency airwaves, which bring faster speeds and more bandwidth.

Because they can’t travel through walls or windows, wireless companies are having to install possibly millions of miniature cell towers on top of lamp posts and buildings.

That process has been slow, as wireless companies roll out the service one market at a time.

Experts say 5G coverage is expanding much faster than the pace of 4G rollout a decade ago.

Right now in the U.S., all four of the major wireless providers are offering some kind of 5G service.

Back in December, T-Mobile launched what it calls the first nationwide 5G network. And the other three providers say they, too, will have coast-to-coast service later this year.

And it’s not just for your phone.

Cars, robots, laptops, tablets and other technology will one day enjoy the sped-up 5G connectivity.