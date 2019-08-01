526 teeth removed from boy’s mouth

(CNN) – In India, a little boy had to have 526 teeth taken out of his mouth!

The 7-year-old’s jaw had been sore and swollen–so doctors took some X-Rays and CT scans and that’s when they found all the teeth.

They were in a bag-like tissue and it took doctors nearly two hours to take out.

Then another five hours to take all the teeth out.

The teeth were as small as .1 millimeter up to about a half of an inch, but even the smallest piece had a crown, root and enamel.

Doctors are a bit stumped how something like this could happen, but their best guess is either genetic or environmental.

The boy is recovering well.

