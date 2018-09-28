U.S. & World

50 million Facebook accounts affected by security breach

By:

Posted: Sep 28, 2018 01:02 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2018 01:02 PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) -- Facebook says it recently discovered a security breach affecting nearly 50 million user accounts.

The company says hackers exploited the "View As" feature on the service. Facebook says it has taken steps to fix the security problem and alerted law enforcement.

Check back for details as this story develops.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local