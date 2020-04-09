5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that are being talked about today:

1. STAGE IS SET FOR NOVEMBER A general election campaign between Donald Trump and Joe Biden will almost certainly be the most expensive and among the nastiest in U.S. history.

FILE – In this March 15, 2020, file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden prepares for a Democratic presidential primary debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at CNN Studios in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

2. ‘HOUSTON, WE’VE HAD A PROBLEM HERE’ On the golden anniversary of the harrowing moonshot, Apollo 13’s astronauts recall NASA’s most successful failure when the mission was aborted by an oxygen tank rupture.

In this April 11, 1970 photo made available by NASA, the Saturn V rocket carrying the crew of the Apollo 13 mission to the moon launches from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (NASA via AP)

3. CLINTON IMPEACHMENT FIGURE DIES Linda Tripp, whose secretly recorded conversations exposed President Bill Clinton’s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky in 1998, dies at 70.

FILE – In this July 29, 1998, file photo Linda Tripp meets with reporters outside federal court in Washington after her final appearance before a grand jury investigating an alleged affair between President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky. Tripp, whose secretly recorded conversations with White House intern Lewinsky led to the 1998 impeachment of Clinton, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at age 70 .(AP Photo/Khue Bui, File)

4. LEADERSHIP VACUUM PERSISTS IN IRAQ Iraq’s second prime minister-designate in just over a month withdraws his candidacy following political infighting.

A federal policeman stands guard while people walk in a nearly empty street during a curfew to help fight the spread of the coronavirus. in central Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

5. IT WAS ‘JUST TIME’ New Bucs quarterback Tom Brady says on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” that he has no hard feelings about coach Bill Belichick not making him a Patriot for life.

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, hugs coach Bill Belichick after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Foxborough, Mass. Brady is an NFL free agent for the first time in his career. The 42-year-old quarterback with six Super Bowl rings said Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020, that he is leaving the New England Patriots. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)