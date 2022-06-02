(NewsNation) — Five people are dead, including the suspected shooter, after a gunman opened fire in a Tulsa, Oklahoma hospital Wednesday, according to police.

“Earlier this afternoon, we responded to a call about a man armed with a rifle at the Natalie Building at Saint Francis Hospital. This turned into an ‘active shooter situation,'” police wrote in a Facebook post. “At this point, we can confirm the shooter is dead.”

Police said the shooting suspect was a Black male armed with a rifle and a handgun. He is estimated to be 35-40 years old, and police believe he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police in a city 50 miles away also investigated a report of a bomb in a home they believe may be connected to this case. Muskogee, Oklahoma police said Tulsa law enforcement told them of the threat, but the home was cleared before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police have “essentially” cleared the part of the hospital the shooting happened in, police said.

Most of the shooting occurred on the building’s second floor, and shots were still being fired when police entered the building, police said. They added the scene was “fairly limited” to one section of the second floor.

Tulsa police told KTUL the scene inside the hospital was “catastrophic.”

A family reunification site has been established at a local high school about 1.2 miles away from the medical center, police say.

Dr. Cliff Robertson, the CEO of Saint Francis Health System, asked for prayers at a news conference Wednesday night.

‘We’re an organization that believes in the power of prayer and there is nothing more this community could do for us then to pray for the families and the loved ones and the victims of this senseless act,” Robertson said.

Robertson and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum both gave kudos to first responders for their quick response time to the hospital, which police said was four to five minutes from when the 911 call came in.

“I also want to express our community’s profound gratitude for the broad range of first responders who did not hesitate today to respond to this act of violence,” Bynum said.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt called the shooting a “senseless act of violence and hatred” and said on Twitter that he and his wife were “praying” for the victims and their families.

“I am grateful for the quick and brave actions of the Tulsa Police Department and other first responders who did their best to contain a terrible situation,” Stitt wrote. “I have offered Mayor G.T. Bynum any state resources that may be needed, and I ask all Oklahomans to come together in support of the Saint Francis Health System community and to grieve with those whose lives have been forever changed.”

Saint Francis Hospital is the largest hospital system in Tulsa, according to retired Tulsa police Officer Sean Larkin. Robertson said it employs more than 10,000 people.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.