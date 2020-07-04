4 hospitalized after shooting at Alabama shopping mall

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — A shooting at an Alabama shopping mall has left at least four people hospitalized.
In a statement Friday afternoon, Hoover police say the victims’ conditions were unknown. Authorities said they were not immediately sure what led to the shooting at the Riverchase Galleria mall. Police say the scene is contained.
Authorities did not say whether anyone had been arrested.
