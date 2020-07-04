4 hospitalized after shooting at Alabama shopping mall

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — A shooting at an Alabama shopping mall has left at least four people hospitalized.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Hoover police say the victims’ conditions were unknown. Authorities said they were not immediately sure what led to the shooting at the Riverchase Galleria mall. Police say the scene is contained.

The investigation continues as CSI process the scene & Detectives gather info from witnesses.



At this time, we are aware of 4 potential victims, status unknown. Motive is also still unknown at this time. Please be patient as we work thru this fluid incident.#hooverpd — Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) July 4, 2020

Authorities did not say whether anyone had been arrested.