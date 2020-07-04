4 hospitalized after shooting at Alabama shopping mall

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:
4 hospitalized after shooting at Alabama shopping mall

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — A shooting at an Alabama shopping mall has left at least four people hospitalized.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Hoover police say the victims’ conditions were unknown. Authorities said they were not immediately sure what led to the shooting at the Riverchase Galleria mall. Police say the scene is contained.

Authorities did not say whether anyone had been arrested.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS