4 deaths in 24 hours in California from fake Oxycodone pills

by: WDTN.com Staff, CNN Newsource

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNN/WDTN) – Four people in California died within 24 hours due to a counterfeit drug, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials are looking into pills called M-30, which appear to be Oxycodone but actually contain fentanyl.

No information was released on the victims or how they came into possession of the drugs.

