30 pound piece of moon for sale

(CNN) – Talk about an “out of this world” trinket. A 30 pound piece of the moon is up for sale at Christie’s Auction.

The lunar meteorite landed on the earth during a meteor shower.

According to a statement from the famed auction house, the fragment was discovered two years ago in the Sahara Desert.

This piece of history doesn’t come cheap. The asking price is around $2.5 million dollars. The sale is private, as opposed to an auction, which means it can be bought immediately.

Christie’s says it’s the fifth-largest moon piece available on the planet Earth.