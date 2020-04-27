Breaking News
3-year-old celebrates final chemo treatment

(KARE)  After battling cancer for two-thirds of her life, a Prior Lake, Minnesota girl had earned a party on her last day of chemotherapy.

On Sunday, with help from family and friends, 3-year-old Mabel Franks got one – despite social distancing restrictions due to COVID-19.

“We just felt we had to do something to let her know how proud we are and what a warrior and survivor she’s been,” Joan Franks, Mabel’s grandmother said.

First, Prior Lake fire trucks, then, dozens of decorated cars, rolled through the cul-de-sac where Mabel lives with her big sister Meadow and parents Michael and Meagan.

Mabel smiled and waved from her father’s arms. 

“It’s really all she’s known, since she was 14 months old, she’s been going through treatments,” Meagan Franks, Mabel’s mother said.

Doctors diagnosed Mabel with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.  Much of her chemo was delivered intravenously, but her final treatment Sunday night was in the form of a pill.  Extended family watched and cheered on video chat as Mabel swallowed the medication.

