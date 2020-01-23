3-month-old puppy rescued after getting head stuck in spare tire in California

A puppy was rescued after it got its head stuck in a spare tire in Coachella on Jan. 22, 2020. (Credit: Riverside County Department of Animal Services)

COACHELLA, Calif. (KTLA) – A 3-month-old puppy was rescued by firefighters after getting her head stuck in a spare tire in Coachella on Wednesday, official said.

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services responded to a call about an Australian cattle dog stuck inside a spare tire. They used oil to lubricate the puppy’s neck to try to slide her head out but her neck was too swollen, the department said.

The puppy was taken to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms and sedated in order to calm her, officials said. She can be seen with her tongue sticking out while sedated and stuck in the tire in photos tweeted by the department.

Firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Department arrived to the puppy’s rescue and used a saw to safely cut out a piece of the tire to open up enough room for her to slide out.

The puppy, nicknamed “Wheelie Pup” by the crew, quickly ate after she was freed and continued to rest overnight, the department said. She will remain under observation until her return to her rightful owners.