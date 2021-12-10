MURPHY, N.C. (WSPA) – Police in North Carolina seized around $3 million worth of marijuana Thursday morning following an assault at a casino.

According to the Cherokee Indian Police Department, officers were originally called to a domestic violence incident at the Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino.

Police said officers found a 27-year-old Tennessee man and a woman near the entrance to the casino hotel and determined that the man had assaulted her.

The man was arrested and charged with assault on a female and possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

Officers said that a U-Haul truck with an Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians license plate arrived to pick up the victim. The driver then gave officers consent to search the vehicle, police said.

Inside the U-Haul, police said they found over 900 pounds of marijuana, multiple loaded syringes, and two guns.

The 28-year-old driver, also from Tennessee, was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance and displaying a fictitious tag.

The Cherokee Indian Police Department said additional charges are pending.

(From: Cherokee Indian Police Department)