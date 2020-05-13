3 family members over age 55 beat coronavirus

(CNN) – Five members of a family in the Buffalo, New York, area have beaten coronavirus. Three of them are over the age of 55 and ended up in the hospital.

The last few months have been rough on the Pierce household.

“Five members of my family had COVID, three were hospitalized,” says Jackie Corbett.

Those three were Jackie’s mother, father, and brother.

“Dad had a fever. He had a cough, mom had pneumonia,” Jackie said.

And Jackie’s brother, Robert, was on a ventilator for 16 days. But as of Tuesday, each of Jackie’s family members can say they beat COVID-19.

Robert Pierce said, “Well, I’ll tell you, it’s only by the grace of God that we have been able to be survivors.”

After eight weeks together at the Garden Gate Healthcare Facility, Lorraine and Robert are on their way home, chauffeured by their survivor son.

“It’s through faith and family that got us through this. I’m just so thankful. Thankful to God for all the prayers. I know that’s what got us through it,” Lorraine said.