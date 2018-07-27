286 people in 15 states sickened by McDonald's salads

Copyright by WDTN - All rights reserved FILE

(WATE) - The FDA, CDC along with state and local officials are investigating a multi-state outbreak of cyclosporiasis illness likely linked to salads from McDonald's restaurants.

According to the FDA, 286 people in 15 states, including Ohio, have become ill. Eleven of the people required hospitalization. Other affected states include Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The FDA has yet to identify which of the ingredients used in the salads is the cause for the outbreak. Several different ingredients of the salads are being examined.

According to the FDA, McDonald's has decided to voluntarily stop selling salads at affected restaurants in Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Minnesota, South Dakota, Montana, North Dakota, Kentucky, West Virginia and Missouri until they can switch to a different salad supplier.

Anyone who consumed salads from McDonald's in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota or Wisconsin could have been exposed to cyclosporiasis.

People who ate the salads who have symptoms of cyclosporiasis should contact their healthcare provider to report their symptoms and receive care. Most people infected with cyclospora develop diarrhea, with frequent, sometimes explosive, bowel movements. Other common symptoms include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps/pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue. Vomiting, body aches, headache, fever, and other flu-like symptoms may be noted.

Some people who are infected with Cyclospora do not have any symptoms. If not treated, the illness may last from a few days to a month or longer. Symptoms may seem to go away and then return one or more times.

The investigation is ongoing and the FDA is currently reviewing distribution and supplier information.