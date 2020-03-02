(CNN) – The upcoming season of reality court tv ‘Judge Judy’ will be the last.
Judy Sheindlin made the announcement in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Monday, saying the 25th season of ‘Judge Judy’ on CBS will be the final one.
According to JudgeJudy.com in the 2018-19 season, her show averaged 10 million viewers a day.
That year she pocketed 147 million dollars and was the highest paid tv host, according to Forbes.
If you’re a big fan, don’t worry — Scheindlin said she isn’t retiring. She teased, but didn’t give many details, about a new show in the works called ‘Judy Justice.’
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- 25th season of ‘Judge Judy’ will be the last
- 2 arrested for fleeing from Miami County deputies in stolen car
- Virus deaths top 3,000 worldwide as warnings sound for global economy
- First look: Bernie Sanders ahead of Joe Biden in Texas, new poll shows
- VIDEO: John Legend pledges food desert support for Springfield