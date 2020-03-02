25th season of ‘Judge Judy’ will be the last

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – The upcoming season of reality court tv ‘Judge Judy’ will be the last.

Judy Sheindlin made the announcement in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Monday, saying the 25th season of ‘Judge Judy’ on CBS will be the final one.

According to JudgeJudy.com in the 2018-19 season, her show averaged 10 million viewers a day.

That year she pocketed 147 million dollars and was the highest paid tv host, according to Forbes.

If you’re a big fan, don’t worry — Scheindlin said she isn’t retiring. She teased, but didn’t give many details, about a new show in the works called ‘Judy Justice.’

