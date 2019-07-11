20 tons of cocaine found on JP Morgan cargo ship

File–This file photo from June 24, 2019 shows the MSC Gayane moored at the Packer Marine Terminal in Philadelphia. Customs authorities announced on Monday, July 8, 2019, they have seized the cargo ship where agents discovered nearly 40,000 pounds, or almost 18,000 kilograms, of cocaine when the vessel was inspected in Philadelphia last month. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA (CNN/WDTN) – A cargo ship owned by J.P. Morgan Chase allegedly had 20 tons, or 40,000 pounds, of cocaine on board, according to authorities in Philadelphia.

The banking giants don’t have operational control of the M.S.C. Gayane which is run by Swiss-based Mediterranean Shipping Company.

Law enforcement agents boarded the ship in June and discovered the cocaine, which at that amount is worth close to $1.3 billion.

The bank has yet to comment.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.