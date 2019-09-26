2-year-old caught walking on roof

(CNN) – Police arrested a man and woman in Connecticut Wednesday after a toddler was spotted walking on a roof 30 feet in the air.

Officers responded quickly, and the child escaped unharmed.

The frightening incident was caught on camera

A woman driving down Main Street in Ansonia came across the terrifying scene

“The officers acted quickly to form a plan so that one officer could stay and watch the child and hopefully keep the child where he was but hopefully but if the child were to slip that the officer could try and do what he can to catch the child while the other two officers went into the house to get the child off the roof,” said Lt. Patrick Lynch with the Ansonia Police Department.

One officer talked to the boy from below, while two others forced their way into the home after no one answered the door

David Hustek, the child’s father, was actually still sleeping when the officers made entry. When they told him they were trying to get the child off the roof, he actually leaned out the window that was next to him and pulled the child back into the house.

People nearby were shocked by the incident

23-year-old Hustek and his sister-in-law 20-year-old Sarah Barker were both arrested and charged with risk of injury and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Both are held on a $10,000 bond.

The State Department of Children and Families were contacted and so was the Housing Department, which condemned the home.

“Completely unsanitary. There’s no gas running into the house. The house was strewn with garbage. So, we contacted the Housing Department. They came out and condemned the house,” said Lt. Lynch.

Officers say they’re feeling a sense of relief, but they want this to be a warning for parents everywhere.

“As soon as your child is mobile, make sure your doors and windows are locked because if there’s a way out they’re going to find a way out and it only takes a second for them to get away from you,” Lt. Lynch said.

Both the father and the aunt are set to appear in court Thursday.

