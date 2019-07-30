2 Walmart employees killed in shooting at Southaven store

by: Kim Wheeler

Posted: / Updated:
2 killed in shooting at Mississippi Walmart (Local 24 News)

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – Four people have been shot, including a police officer at Walmart in Southaven.

Local 24 News has confirmed that two employees were shot and killed early Tuesday morning, one outside the store, the other inside.

According to Baptist DeSoto, the police officer who was shot, was hit in his bullet proof vest and was not injured.

The shooter was shot by an officer and is currently at Regional One, condition unknown.

A Walmart employee told Local 24 News that the shooter is a former employee who worked at the store for 25 years before recently being fired.

The shooting happened around 6:30 or 6:45 at the Walmart store on Southcrest Parkway off Goodman Road.

Local 24 News has a crew on the scene.

