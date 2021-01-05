2 rare tornadoes reported in Northern California

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Tehama County, a small region in Northern California, on Monday afternoon.

The first tornado was reported around 1:34 p.m. in west Corning, Calif. and caused damage to a barn, tree and power line.

Tehama County: Possible tornado damage was reported in west Corning around 1:34 pm PST this afternoon. Multiple people also observed & reported a tornado out in open fields near Vina around 2:40 pm PST. For details go to https://t.co/cojQdePLcd & https://t.co/SJj5MqbB0s #CAwx — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 5, 2021

Another tornado was reported around 2:40 p.m. near Vina, Calif., but no damage was reported.

With 2 tornadoes reported in the area today, you might wonder about the average number of tornadoes per year. In the NWS Sacramento forecast area there were 39 tornadoes reported from 2010-2020. This works out to about 4 tornadoes a year. #CAwx — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 5, 2021

Tornado Warning including Butte Meadows CA until 4:00 PM PST pic.twitter.com/dsKpZwnMt7 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 4, 2021

A tornado is a “violently rotating column of air extending from the base of a thunderstorm down to the ground,” according to the National Weather Service.

They are most common in the Central Plains and southeast U.S., though they have been reported in all 50 states.

Per National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data, California sees, on average, 11 tornadoes a year, while Texas experiences an average of 155.