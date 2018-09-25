2 public schools in NC uninhabitable after storm

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) --A North Carolina school superintendent says two of the six schools in his system will have to be demolished because of water damage caused by Hurricane Florence.

Jones County School Superintendent Michael Bracy said Jones Middle and Trenton Elementary schools received at least 3 feet of water in portions of the respective buildings. Bracy said by the time workers could get into the schools, mold and mildew had already formed.

Bracy says the system is building a brand new K-12 school for those students, scheduled to open in August 2019. In the meantime, efforts are underway to relocate them temporarily to other schools that weren't affected by Florence.

