2 dead after small plane crash near Kansas airport

(NBC) – Two people are dead after a small plane crashed near a Kansas airport Tuesday afternoon.

It happened near the Johnson County Executive Airport. Emergency crews arrived and found a small plane shattered into pieces adjacent to the airport.

Authorities believe the crash happened shortly after takeoff. Aerials show firefighters on the scene sorting through debris.

There is no word yet on the identities of the victims, or where they were going.

