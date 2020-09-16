16 people hospitalized at east Austin construction site after 2 cranes collide

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several people were injured after two cranes collided at an east Austin construction site on Wednesday morning.

Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS crews reported to the site, which is located at 1600 Robert Browning Street, ATCEMS reports. The site is set to be the location for the construction of the Mueller Parking Garage and office project, according to a site development plan.

Sixteen people were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Three patients refused treatment, and three are being considered “no patients” — these are people who were involved in the incident but not injured.

ATCEMS says all injuries incurred happened as people attempted to get out of the incident after the cranes collided. The incident was previously reported as a “collapse,” however, authorities report it was “crane-on-crane” with no collapse.

Everyone who was transported was a worker at the construction site, which is being developed by a company called Catellus.



One of the cranes involved in a collision at an east Austin construction site Sept. 16, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)



(Courtesy of Krissi Young)

Mark Bridges, with AFD, says the cranes are in a holding pattern until the company they belong to respond. Meanwhile, one crane operator remains on the crane, with his foot on a brake to prevent the cranes from collapsing. But AFD says this is unlikely.

“We are just holding this scene and preventing anyone from going back in,” Bridges said on Wednesday morning.

The site development plan, which was submitted in December 2018, indicates the creation of an eight-level garage for a nearby office building and the Mueller Planned Unit Development. Two of the garage’s levels are below ground and the ground level will include retail space.

Residents should avoid the area, if possible.

KXAN will update this story with more information as it becomes available.