150 Days: Calls for justice in Breonna Taylor case continue

(NBC News) Thursday marked 150 days since Breonna Taylor was killed by police inside her Louisville, Kentucky apartment.

Her death has become a cornerstone of the nationwide call for change in police procedures and justice equality.

Breonna Taylor’s family is now desperate for that talk to turn to action.

“Every day is still March the 13th,” Palmer said, referencing the day of her daughter’s death. “At this point, it’s bigger than Breonna. It’s bigger than Black lives. It’s about bridging the gaps between police and communities. I’m grateful to everyone saying her name. We need to figure out how to fix the city and heal from here.”

Taylor was gunned down by police executing a “no-knock” warrant, bursting through the door of her apartment looking for drugs, even though she had no history of drug or criminal offenses.

One of the officers in that raid has been fired, two others placed on administrative leave, but no charges have been filed in the case.

Investigators say they are still piecing together evidence and waiting on a ballistic analysis from the FBI.

“We do expect charges to be filed sooner rather than later,” attorney Ben Crump said Thursday during a press conference held by Taylor’s family.

Until then, the family gathers their strength from the support of so many, across the country.

“I want everyone to continue, continue to be out here on the streets, helping us,” her aunt, Bianca Austin, said.