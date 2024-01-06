DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 133,039 pounds of ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa products are being recalled for possible contamination of extraneous materials.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall on Jan. 5.

The products being recalled are 13 ounce plastic vacuum-sealed packages containing “PARKVIEW TURKEY POLSKA KIELBASA”, with P-32009 and “USE BY APR 24 24” or “USE BY APR 27 24” printed on the package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The recalled products were produced between Oct. 27-30, 2023.

View the labels below:

The company, Salm Partners, LLC, is recalling the product due to possible contamination of extraneous materials, specifically bone fragments. The problem was discovered after the company and FSIS received multiple consumer complaints that pieces of bone were found in the turkey kielbasa product.

There has been one report of a minor injury due to this product. Anyone concerned about injury or illness should contact their healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. If you have this product in your fridge or freezer, it should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions about this recall can contact Salm Partners at 920-863-5559 ext. 1346.

To find additional information about this recall, click here.