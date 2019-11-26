13-year-old charged in grandmother’s murder

(WFLA) A 13-year-old Florida boy has been arrested and charged in the stabbing death of his grandmother.

St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway says officers were first called to the around 3:30 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, Holloway says they found 58-year-old Gloria Davis dead with multiple stab wounds.

Two children – a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy – were also inside the home at the time. Holloway says officers interviewed both and later arrested the 13-year-old.

The 13-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder.

“All we were able to able to ascertain is that the grandson did stab his grandmother several times,” Holloway said.

Police say the 13-year-old has no arrest record and has no history of trouble at school.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.