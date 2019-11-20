13 NYPD officers injured in Bronx apartment fire

Live Now
by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:
NYC Fire

Fire in NYC injures 14 police officers (Loudlabs News NYC/CNN Newsource)

NEW YORK (CNN) – Nearly two dozen people were hurt in a New York apartment fire, including 13 police officers.

Investigators say the fire happened just before midnight Tuesday night. Police officers knocked on doors to tell people to evacuate.

Thirteen of the officers were treated for smoke inhalation and later released. A fire officials said about 100 fire fighters helped put the fire out within an hour.

Most of the injuries were minor while one person was seriously hurt. There is no word on what started the fire.

