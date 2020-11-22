PHILADELPHIA (KXAN) — A 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, after being shot in the head while attempting to answer a knock at his home’s front door.
NBC 10 in Philadelphia reports local Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton said that the shooter fired one shot through the door’s window after knocking — hitting the boy in the head.
Singleton said it’s not believed the boy was the intended target and neither were the child’s grandmother and 10-year-old sister, who were in the house at the time.
Family gathered at the home overnight to mourn, NBC 10 reports.
Philadelphia police say the investigation is ongoing and they’re currently seeking any surveillance footage neighbors might have. There’s no description of the shooter, but police did find one shell casing on the porch.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Trump ally, former NJ governor Chris Christie: president’s election fraud claims are a ‘national embarrassment’
- 12-year-old Philadelphia boy shot, killed while answering a knock at the door
- Man killed in crash after striking tree in Darke County
- Trump team requests recount of Georgia’s presidential race
- Here are the 3 legal cases Trump may have to face once he’s no longer president