107-year-old: Staying single is key to long life

(CNN) – A woman in New York who turned 107-years-old on Wednesday, and her secret to a long life might surprise you.
Upwards of 100 people attended a party to celebrate Louise Signore’s birthday.
She says she’s maintained a healthy diet all her life and also continues to exercise, including dancing.
But she also said something about longevity that may have surprised a few people.
“I think the secret of 107: I never got married. I think that’s the secret. My sister says, ‘I wish I never got married,’” she said.
It seems longevity may run in the family — Signore's sister is 102.
