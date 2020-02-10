100+ troops diagnosed with brain injuries after Iran strike

(CNN) – More than 100 U.S. troops have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after Iran’s missile attack in Iraq.

That’s according to a U.S. official with knowledge of the latest information.

That’s up significantly since the end of January when the Pentagon said 64 service members had been diagnosed with injuries.

The Pentagon and White House had initially said no service members were injured or killed in the attack.

About 200 people were in the blast zone at the time of the attack, which was retaliation for the January 2 U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.

Last month, Trump downplayed the severity of the TBI’s suffered in Iraq, saying he does not consider potential brain injuries to be as serious as physical combat wounds.