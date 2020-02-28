10-year-old shot by babysitter taking selfies

(KPRC) A Houston, Texas teen’s bail has been set at $20,000 on Thursday after investigators said she accidentally shot her 10-year-old nephew while posing for pictures with a gun.
The shooting was reported around 4:17 p.m. Tuesday.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the child was listed in serious condition.
Gonzalez said the child’s 19-year-old aunt, Caitlyn Smith, was in the apartment with the child. He said Smith was handling a pistol when she accidentally shot the child.
“The female indicated that she retrieved that weapon to take a picture, and in the course of taking pictures, the gun went off and struck the child,” Gonzalez said.
