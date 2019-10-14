10-year-old dies after falling from festival ride

(CNN) – A 10-year-old girl was killed when she was thrown from a festival ride in New Jersey over the weekend.

The Deerfield Township Fall Festival remained open just hours after the girl was killed riding the Xtreme Wisdom Sizzler ride Saturday night.

“It was just everyone running when I walked up to it. It was something you’d never want to see,” said festival-goer Allison McChesney. “As soon as I walked in it was just really quiet unlike ever before. You can just tell something happened.”

It’s a ride hovering feet from the ground with several cars rotating at high speeds.

In a statement, the township said it kept the festival open for the community to come together in wake of this tragedy.

While the festival closed the game and ride section of the festival, it refunded people’s money while the state police department continues to investigate.

The extreme attraction is operated by Skelly Amusements, who said on its Facebook page while they’ve been cleared to operate other rides by state police, “We don’t have it in our heart” to do so.

At least 13 people, including the 10-year-old Saturday, have been killed or seriously injured since 2000 on Sizzler-type rides around the country, according to an industry analyst.

“This ride is old; you never know what may happen. Like I said, I know this ride has thrown people out before. I know that it goes too fast and I know that there were problems with the lap bars,” said Amusement Park Safety Analyst Ken Martin.

The girl has not been identified and the cause and circumstances of her death are still under investigation.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.