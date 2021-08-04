10 migrants killed, 20 seriously injured after van rolls over in South Texas

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A van carrying 30 migrants overturned, killing 10 on Wednesday afternoon in Brooks County, Texas, the sheriff confirmed to Border Report.

The driver was reportedly speeding over 85 mph and missed a turnoff while attempting to exit Highway 281 just south of a busy U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint, an official with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

The other 20 migrants were seriously injured.

Brooks County Sheriff Urbino “Benny” Martinez told Border Report that those injured were all adults and were being airlifted to hospitals in the Rio Grande Valley.

“The driver overestimated the curve and he lost it,” Martinez said.

The mangled, white van ended up at the foot of a light pole.

The area is desolate and dangerous with remote ranch lands about 55 miles north of McAllen, where coyotes, or smugglers, will often transport migrants through the area as they try to get them as close as they can to the checkpoint.

From there they make the migrants walk through brush and tough terrain, sometimes for days to get north of the 12-lane checkpoint.

This crash occurred near Encino, about 10 miles south of the checkpoint.

Highway 281 remained closed on Wednesday evening and Sheriff Martinez said it would likely remain shut down for several hours as investigators comb through the wreckage. The highway is the only south-to-north thoroughfare from the Rio Grande Valley to points north like Austin, Houston and Dallas.