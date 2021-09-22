1 student killed, 1 hurt in drive-by shooting at Kentucky school bus stop, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A drive-by shooting at a school bus stop in Kentucky left one student dead and another hospitalized, police said.

Authorities said a third child was injured by unknown means as the youths waited Wednesday morning at the bus stop just west of downtown Louisville.

Police Maj. Shannon Lauder said a car drove by and shot at the waiting children, some of whom were not injured.

She asked the public to come forward with any information about the “horrifying and devastating” shooting.

Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Renee Murphy said a bus picking up students who attended Eastern High School arrived shortly after the shooting.

