RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (WDTN) — A deadly officer-involved shooting just beyond the Ohio-Indiana border is under investigation.

According to Indiana State Police, Randolph County sheriff’s deputies were called to respond to the 4000 block of East Elm Street in Union City, Indiana on Tuesday. Deputies were responding to an overdose call around 4:56 p.m.

A release says that when officials arrived at the scene, they were told by the family that the suspect was no longer at the address, and had started walking in the nearby area.

(Indiana State Police)

Deputies began looking for the individual, since they were reportedly concerned for the suspect’s well-being. The suspect was spotted by deputies at 5:17 p.m. around the intersection of First and Main streets in New Pittsburg, Indiana.

“Within a minute later of making contact with the suspect, he reportedly produced a Glock 17, 9mm handgun and fired a round at the deputies,” according to Indiana State Police.

It is reported that the two deputies fired their sidearms. Police say the suspect was hit “at least once.” The suspect was provided medical aid, but also pronounced dead by the Randolph County Coroner.

Both deputies involved are being placed on administrative leave. The case will be turned over to the Randolph County Prosecutor’s Office for review after the active Indiana State Police investigation is completed.