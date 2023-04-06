UNION CITY, Ind. (WDTN) — One person is dead after a house fire in Union City, Ind. on Wednesday, April 5.

According to our partners at the Daily Advocate, crews responded to a home on Greenville Pike around 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday. The house was reportedly fully involved and crews were unable to enter.

After extinguishing the fire, crews found a deceased male, approximately 60 years old. The Daily Advocate reported the man was about five feet from an exterior doorway.

Due to the extent of burn injuries, DNA and dental records will reportedly be needed to identify the victim.

No foul play is suspected and the cause remains under investigation.